Middletown cyclist killed in Texas crash

By Andrew Masse

A Middletown man has died while riding his bike in Texas Friday.

The crash happened around 9:15 in the morning U.S. Highway 82, a stretch of roadway where the posted speed limit is 75 m.p.h.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck was traveling east on the roadway when it hit a bicycle, which was also traveling east, that had veered into the outside lane of travel.

The bicyclist, identified as 62-year-old Robert Hurd of Middletown, died from his injuries at the scene.

The 92-year-old driver of the pickup was not injured.

Texas authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

