Middletown cyclist killed in Texas crash

A Middletown man has died while riding his bike in Texas Friday.

The crash happened around 9:15 in the morning U.S. Highway 82, a stretch of roadway where the posted speed limit is 75 m.p.h.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck was traveling east on the roadway when it hit a bicycle, which was also traveling east, that had veered into the outside lane of travel.

The bicyclist, identified as 62-year-old Robert Hurd of Middletown, died from his injuries at the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The 92-year-old driver of the pickup was not injured.

Texas authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.