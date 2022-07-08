Milford Farm to Close for Summer Season Amid Labor, Supply Issues

A Milford farm will be closing for the summer season because of labor and supply issues.

Robert Treat Farm announced that they'll be closed starting Monday, July 25.

"This was a very hard decision as we have been impacted by labor and supply issues," the farm said on Facebook.

The farm said they'll use this time to recharge and get ready for the fall.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They expect to reopen in Mid-September for fall festivities.