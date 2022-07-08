Milford

Milford Farm to Close for Summer Season Amid Labor, Supply Issues

Robert Treat Farm

A Milford farm will be closing for the summer season because of labor and supply issues.

Robert Treat Farm announced that they'll be closed starting Monday, July 25.

"This was a very hard decision as we have been impacted by labor and supply issues," the farm said on Facebook.

The farm said they'll use this time to recharge and get ready for the fall.

They expect to reopen in Mid-September for fall festivities.

