Milford Police Investigate Shooting on Housatonic Avenue

Milford Police are investigating a shooting on Housatonic Avenue on Saturday.

Police said the shooting happened early in the morning on Housatonic Avenue near the intersection of West Main Street.

Authorities did not release details about the shooting or who was shot.

Officers said they anticipate there will be police activity there for a significant portion of the day.

According to investigators, the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact headquarters at (203) 878-6551.