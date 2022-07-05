Milford Woman Dies After Weekend Car Crash

A woman has died after crashing her car Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officials said the single car accident happened in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive at about 10:20 a.m.

Responding officers found a 2002 Honda Civic that had struck a utility pole.

Officials said 84-year-old Emily Wood, of Milford, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The car crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-783-4792.

