Milford's Oyster Festival returns for its 50th anniversary celebration

A free daylong event will be back in Milford for its 50th anniversary.

Milford’s Oyster Festival will take place at Fowler Field and the Milford Green from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Jay Pinto, the president of the Milford Oyster festival said the event is all about celebrating the local oyster industry.

“It's a venue to raise money for all of the organizations that are here, many of them are non-profits so when people buy things at the festival it goes towards a cause," Pinto said.

The event is expected to bring in thousands of people as it has in previous years and this year eventgoers will get to enjoy performances from three national bands.

“The three national acts are Lead Singers of Classic Rock [Jason Scheff and Tommy DeCarlo], Living Color and Little Feat and they’ll be on the main stage behind me all day on Saturday,” Pinto said.

Trisha Kozloski the oyster organizer said they plan to have 30,000 local oysters for purchase and have secured 30 shuckers for the festival.

“This year we have a lot of local shuckers that are going to shuck with different charities they are involved with,” said Kozloski.

A Milford resident shared he’s been coming to the festival since 1995 and said he’s seen it grow bigger and better each year.

“You have all the things up there for kids, people who want to go shopping can do all those things on the green and then you can come down here, get something to eat and see a fantastic band,” resident Kevin said.

The Oyster Eve event will take place on Friday at Fowler Field from 6 to 10 p.m.

For more information on the festival's map and parking, click here.