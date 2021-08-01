Minimum Wage in Conn. Increases to $13 an Hour

Minimum wage earners in Connecticut are poised to get a raise.

Beginning Sunday, the state’s current $12 an hour rate will increase to $13 an hour. It’s the latest step toward gradually increasing the rate to $15 an hour.

The hourly wage is scheduled to increase to $14 on July 1, 2022, and to $15 on June 1, 2023. Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, state law will require the minimum wage to become indexed to the employment cost index, which is calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor. It will mark the first time Connecticut’s rate will grow according to economic indicators.

“This is a fair, modest increase, and the money earned by workers will go right back into our own economy, supporting local businesses and our communities,” Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, who signed the bill into law in 2019, said in a statement released on Thursday.