Minor arrested after threat prompts lockdown at West Haven school

Officials have arrested a minor after a threat prompted a lockdown at an elementary school in West Haven on Wednesday.

City officials said Savin Rock Elementary School was under a lockdown Wednesday afternoon after receiving a phone call that there was a person on school grounds with a gun.

Police found no threat after conducting an investigation.

Detectives arrested a minor after they admitted to making a phone call to the West Haven Police Department about a person with a gun on school property.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The minor faces charges including falsely reporting an incident and breach of peace. They are expected to appear in court at a later date.

"The West Haven Police Department is committed to providing a safe learning environment for our students and educators. Anyone who intends on disrupting that shall be held accountable for their actions," they said in a statement.