Minor arrested after threat prompts lockdown at West Haven school

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Officials have arrested a minor after a threat prompted a lockdown at an elementary school in West Haven on Wednesday.

City officials said Savin Rock Elementary School was under a lockdown Wednesday afternoon after receiving a phone call that there was a person on school grounds with a gun.

Police found no threat after conducting an investigation.

Detectives arrested a minor after they admitted to making a phone call to the West Haven Police Department about a person with a gun on school property.

The minor faces charges including falsely reporting an incident and breach of peace. They are expected to appear in court at a later date.

"The West Haven Police Department is committed to providing a safe learning environment for our students and educators. Anyone who intends on disrupting that shall be held accountable for their actions," they said in a statement.

