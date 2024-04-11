Newtown police arrest minor suspected in historical building vandalism

Police have arrested a minor accused of vandalizing a historical building in Newtown last month.

Officers said the minor was allegedly caught on camera vandalizing the Little Red Schoolhouse at Middle Gate School. The incident happened on March 2 just before 2:30 a.m.

Authorities said a glass window and wooden frame were destroyed. The minor was issued a summons for criminal mischief earlier this month.

"Newtown has many wonderful historic landmarks that are irreplaceable, and vandalism will be taken very seriously. There has been a recent uptick in graffiti and property damage by young people in our community and we strongly encourage families to have conversations with children about respect for the property of others," police said in a statement.

The building is owned by the Newtown Historical Society. The Little Red Schoolhouse was built in 1850. The historical society was given the schoolhouse in 1973, and it was relocated to where it stands today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Office McGowan at 203-426-5841.