MISSING CHILD: 7-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing From Windsor

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 7-year-old boy who is missing from Windsor.

State police said Micah Hicks has been missing since Monday and it unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Hicks is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 4-feet tall and weighs 66 pounds.

Investigators did not provide a photo of Hicks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Department.