missing child

MISSING CHILD: 8-Year-Old Boy Missing From New London

Connecticut State Police

An 8-year-old boy is missing from New London, police said Friday.

Police issued a Silver Alert for 8-year-old Kendrick Brimage Friday. He is 4-foot-3, 60 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored Santa hat, yellow shirt, blue pants and a blue coat.

Police believe he may be with his mother, 38-year-old Virginia Quinones.

Local

holidays 30 mins ago

Plan Accordingly, Package Stores are Closed on Christmas and New Year’s in Connecticut

holiday giving 58 mins ago

Cheshire Nursery Donates Christmas Trees to New Haven Families in Need

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-442-2345.

This article tagged under:

missing childNew Londonsilver alertmissing
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us