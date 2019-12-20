MISSING CHILD: 8-Year-Old Boy Missing From New London

An 8-year-old boy is missing from New London, police said Friday.

Police issued a Silver Alert for 8-year-old Kendrick Brimage Friday. He is 4-foot-3, 60 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored Santa hat, yellow shirt, blue pants and a blue coat.

Police believe he may be with his mother, 38-year-old Virginia Quinones.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-442-2345.