A 9-year-old boy who was reported missing from Windsor has been found safe, police said.

Nine-year-old Salvatore D'Amato was reported missing from his Lovell Avenue home Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police confirmed Wednesday night that D'Amato was safely returned home by a family member. He was not hurt, police said.

D'Amato has no known history of wandering or running away, police said.

No other details were immediately available.