Haddam

Missing Haddam man found dead in Cockaponset State Forest

Silver Alert

A Haddam man missing for several days has been found dead in Cockaponset State Forest, according to state police.

Normand Manning, 81, was last seen on Sunday. He was found Saturday around 12:15 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A Silver Alert had been issued for Manning.

Crews searched Cockaponset State Forest through the week.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon Police are investigating Manning's untimely death, state police said.

No other details were released.

This article tagged under:

Haddam
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us