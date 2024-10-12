Missing Haddam man found dead in Cockaponset State Forest

A Haddam man missing for several days has been found dead in Cockaponset State Forest, according to state police.

Normand Manning, 81, was last seen on Sunday. He was found Saturday around 12:15 p.m.

A Silver Alert had been issued for Manning.

Crews searched Cockaponset State Forest through the week.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon Police are investigating Manning's untimely death, state police said.

No other details were released.