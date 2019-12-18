MISSING PERSON: 86-Year-Old Man Missing From Farmington

Farmington police are trying to find a missing 86-year-old man.

Police said 86-year-old Antonio DiTommaso was last seen leaving his home on Harlan Road around 3:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

DiTommaso is 5-foot-5, 140 pounds with brown eyes and balding hair. He was last seen wearing a wool blazer, black pants, black shoes and a plaid hat. He was in a red Toyota Corolla with Connecticut plates 960JTU.

He has no known medical issues, police said. Authorities have issued a Silver Alert.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Farmington police at 860-675-2400.