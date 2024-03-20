Person found dead in river in Manchester was missing Vernon man: police

The person who was found dead in the Hockanum River in Manchester on Monday has been identified as a Vernon man who had been missing for more than a month.

The man, 40-year-old Justin Shvetz, of Vernon, was reported missing on Feb. 11.

Police said he had been entered into a national database as missing, a silver alert was issued and Vernon police were investigating and searching for him.

An autopsy was done, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is waiting for additional test results to determine the cause of Shvetz’s death.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said there were no signs of physical injury or trauma.

"The Manchester Police Department and Vernon Police Department send our deepest condolences to Justin Shvetz’s family and friends during this difficult time," Manchester police said in a news release.