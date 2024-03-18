Police investigate suspicious death after body found in river in Manchester

Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a body in the Hockanum River in Manchester on Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the river in the area of Hilliard Street and New State Road at about 3:30 p.m.

The body was removed from the river and taken to the Medical Examiner's Office. The person's identity is unknown at this time.

Police are working to determine the events leading up to the death. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.