Mobile Vaccine Clinics Will Be Held at Norwich Food Site in June

Mobile vaccine clinics will be held at the Norwich food distribution site every Monday in June.

Uncas Health District, which covers several towns in the Norwich region, will offer all three COVID-19 vaccines at the site starting next week. As people pick up free food, they will also have access to the vaccine.

“We believe it is important to be out here and available," said Susan Dubb, a public health nurse with UHD.

According to data from DPH, about 50% of the population in Norwich has received one dose of a COVID vaccine so far. The health district has hosted several clinics at the food distribution site. They hope the site helps ease access and enhance education.

“There are still pockets of the Norwich population and the surrounding towns that are still hesitant or maybe have not had the chance to get the vaccine," said Jennifer Ceccarelli, who also works as a public health nurse with UHD. “We are very dedicated to helping the public understand the importance of getting the vaccine.”

The clinics will be held at the Connecticut Food Bank Norwich site, 18 Stonington Road, every Monday in June from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.