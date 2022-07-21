Monkeypox Cases Now at 15 in Connecticut

There are now 15 cases of monkeypox in Connecticut, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says two of those cases are confirmed to be in New Haven.

The people in New Haven diagnosed with the virus are a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s, according to Elicker.

The mayor has scheduled a news conference with public health officials to provide an update on the case of monkeypox in the city and to share information about the disease.

The health experts will also discuss ways to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the mayor's office.

The news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today.

A West Hartford man who has been diagnosed with monkeypox shared his experience with NBC Connecticut Tuesday.

What Are The Symptoms of Monkeypox?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes monkeypox as a rare disease caused by an infection with the monkeypox virus.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear inside the mouth or on other parts of the body including the hands, feet, chest, etc.

The CDC says the current strain of monkeypox is rarely fatal.