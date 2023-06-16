Monroe man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing children

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing three girls in February 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Officials said 34-year-old Hector Torres was sentenced to 300 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release on child exploitation offenses.

Court documents show that three girls, aged 11 and 12, were coerced into sending Torres naked pictures of themselves and engaging in sexual activity.

Officials said Torres picked up the girls in his car and brought them to a shopping plaza parking lot in Hartford, where they each engaged in sexual activity with Torres at his direction.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities said Torres promised to give the girls money, sneakers, vaping supplies and food if they sent him nude photos and engaged in sex acts with him.

In March of 2021, investigators reviewed multiple videos of the sexual abuse. Torres was detained a month later and in March of this year, he pleaded guilty to two counts of coercion and enticement of minors as well as one count of production of child pornography, according to the attorney's office.

The FBI and several police agencies are investigating.