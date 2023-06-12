Moose euthanized near Bradley Airport after breaching fence: DEEP

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and EnCon police euthanized a moose on Friday. It happened after they say the animal breached an outer perimeter fence near Bradley International Airport.

The Connecticut Airport Authority issued a statement, explaining that they called DEEP to report the moose. DEEP then responded and determined the course of action.

In a statement, DEEP says the moose was on property in the airport’s vicinity. DEEP says out of an abundance of caution, to protect the airport environment as well as vehicles on Rte. 20, the animal was euthanized.

Airport passengers we spoke with had mixed reactions.

“Who gives them the right to just kill animals the way they do. I personally don’t respect that they do that,” said Jason Quinones of New Britain.

“It’s unfortunate, but I think I’d rather my airplane not hit a moose,” said Jessica Golino of Glastonbury.

According to the airport, there was no threat to air traffic landing or taking off. While the moose breached an outer perimeter fence, the airport authority says it did not get through the airport’s fence and flight operations were not impacted.

DEEP issued a statement that read in part:

“DEEP does not like to euthanize animals and we do not take these kinds of decisions lightly even in highly dangerous situations like moose breaching a perimeter fence of an airport or moving next to or on highly trafficked roads and interstate highways.”

Ka’Lyna Neal was just traveling through Bradley Monday and was saddened by the news.

“To know that it was euthanized, it could’ve been sent to a different area. I mean, I feel like there could’ve been a different alternative,” she said.

Explaining why it did not tranquilize the moose, DEEP said that it is, “complicated and risky.”

In their statement, DEEP said that in warmer weather, sedation doesn’t take effect immediately and the animal could get disoriented, run into roads and create a dangerous situation.

DEEP says this time of year, young moose are moving around, searching for new territories and there have been reports of sightings in several towns already this year.