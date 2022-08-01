Moped Driver Killed in Crash in New Haven

A New Haven man has died after the moped he was driving and a car collided Sunday morning.

New Haven police said they received a call around 5:41 a.m. about a crash involving a gray Nissan and a moped on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, between Adeline Street and Printers Lane.

The driver of the moped, 35-year-old Antonio Cruz-Ortiz, of New Haven, was unresponsive and he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and no charges have been filed, police said.

The New Haven Police Crash Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation.

Police ask witnesses who have not yet spoken with them to call the New Haven Police Department Communications Division at 203-946-6316, submit tips anonymously to 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).