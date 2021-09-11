closer to free

More Than 2,000 People Participate in This Year's Closer to Free Ride

More than 2,000 people from over 30 states and overseas are participating in this year's Closer to Free Ride on Saturday.

The 11th annual Closer to Free Ride is a virtual ride experience due to COVID-19. This marks the second year the ride has been virtual.

A wife from Hamden is preparing to ride in the Closer to Free Ride in honor of her husband's unstoppable battle against lung cancer.

Riders are encouraged to head out on their desired course outside or on a stationary bike at home. The miles and activities completed by participants will be tracked and tallied up.

The ride benefits the Smilow Cancer Hospital and the Yale Cancer Center.

Last year, officials said 2,136 participants raised $1,750,000.

In total since 2011, $21 million has been raised.

NBC Connecticut is the exclusive media sponsor of the Closer to Free Ride.

