More Than 2,000 People Participate in This Year's Closer to Free Ride

More than 2,000 people from over 30 states and overseas are participating in this year's Closer to Free Ride on Saturday.

The 11th annual Closer to Free Ride is a virtual ride experience due to COVID-19. This marks the second year the ride has been virtual.

A wife from Hamden is preparing to ride in the Closer to Free Ride in honor of her husband's unstoppable battle against lung cancer.

Riders are encouraged to head out on their desired course outside or on a stationary bike at home. The miles and activities completed by participants will be tracked and tallied up.

The ride benefits the Smilow Cancer Hospital and the Yale Cancer Center.

One regular Closer to Free Ride team is riding this year in honor of the memory of its former leader.

Last year, officials said 2,136 participants raised $1,750,000.

In total since 2011, $21 million has been raised.

