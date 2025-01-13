Enfield

More than 250 items recovered following larceny arrest in Enfield

By Bryan Mercer

Enfield Police

A police officer was injured after apprehending a suspected thief inside a Burlington department store on Saturday.

The Enfield Police Department says on Saturday afternoon, officers were called for a reported larceny in progress at the store.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

When police confronted the suspect, they say he resisted the officers, resulting in minor injuries for one of the officers.

After arresting the individual, police say 261 items were recovered. Enfield PD says the recovered items include:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
  • 5 shopping carts of shoes
  • 1 shopping cart of purses/bags
  • 5 luggage bags

In addition to the 26-year-old man from New York who was arrested, police say they are also looking for a female who may be involved in the theft.

Officers are asking for the public's assistance and giving more information on their Facebook page:

Local

Middletown

Serious crash closes multiple roads in Middletown

Marlborough

Crews respond to house fire in Marlborough

This article tagged under:

Enfield
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us