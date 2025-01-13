More than 250 items recovered following larceny arrest in Enfield

A police officer was injured after apprehending a suspected thief inside a Burlington department store on Saturday.

The Enfield Police Department says on Saturday afternoon, officers were called for a reported larceny in progress at the store.

When police confronted the suspect, they say he resisted the officers, resulting in minor injuries for one of the officers.

After arresting the individual, police say 261 items were recovered. Enfield PD says the recovered items include:

5 shopping carts of shoes

1 shopping cart of purses/bags

5 luggage bags

In addition to the 26-year-old man from New York who was arrested, police say they are also looking for a female who may be involved in the theft.

Officers are asking for the public's assistance and giving more information on their Facebook page: