More than a game: Trumbull Eagles face off against Branford Hornets

The Trumbull Eagles faced off against the Branford Hornets hockey team at the rinks in Shelton on Monday. But the matchup was more than just a game.

“I promise to reach out, check in, and make contact.”

That is the mantra of the HT40 Foundation and Shoulder Check - a foundation created after Hayden Thorsen, an elite hockey player from Darien, unexpectedly passed away, unrelated to hockey, in 2022.

His dad, Rob Thorsen, told us he had an intuitive way of bringing people together.

“He was a glue guy, inside the rink and outside of it," Rob Thorsen said. "I think this is a way to help that spirit live on."

Rob said Hayden was known for checking in on his teammates, and it made a big difference in their lives, even if it was something as simple as putting his hand on their shoulder.

“That gave rise to this idea of shoulder check, which is all about reaching out, checking in, and making contact with one another," Rob said.

Just this week, Rob told us they were with the Boston Bruins, the Washington Capitals and the Providence Junior Bruins.

“But honestly, most importantly is that we're here today with these guys because this message is for them," he said.

And that message is not lost on the Trumbull Eagles hockey team.

Coach Justin Gilloran told us why the team wanted to be a part of, and help spread, mental health awareness.

“You never know what someone’s life is like at home," Gilloran said. "If it’s good, or bad, or they lost someone.”

Cohen Barton, a senior captain with Trumbull High School, said it is not always easy to tell when someone is going through a tough time.

“Not everyone is going to always just open up," Barton said. "So you need to show you are there if they need anything.”

Jack Jworski, also a senior captain, shared a message he hopes resonates with his younger teammates.

“I just want them to know that I'm always there for them, always an option, even after I graduate. If there is anything that they need to know about college or anything, I’ll be there for them,” Jworski said.

While Trumbull hockey hosted the event, the Branford Hornets were happy to be a part of Monday's mental health awareness night.

For information on how to reach out, click here for more information.