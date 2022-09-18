Motorcycle Crash Closes Route 72 East in Plainville

A motorcycle crash has closed part of Route 72 east in Plainville on Sunday afternoon.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 4 and 7.

According to state police, the ramp from Route 72 eastbound to Interstate 84 eastbound is also closed. Traffic is being diverted to I-84 westbound.

Authorities have not released details about the crash or said if there are any injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There's no word on when the highway will fully reopen.

Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes and should expect traffic delays.