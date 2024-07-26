Serious injuries reported in motorcycle crash in Wethersfield

Police have responded to a crash in Wethersfield and said someone is seriously injured.

Police said a motorcycle and another motor vehicle collided in the 400 block of Jordan Lane and Jordan Lane is closed from Ridge Road to Folly Brook Boulevard until further notice.

The Wethersfield Police Department has asked for assistance from the Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call Officer Gary Luiz of the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2900.