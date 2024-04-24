Motorcyclist arrested for speeding and driving recklessly in Manchester: police

A motorcyclist has been arrested after he was caught speeding and driving recklessly in Manchester on Tuesday.

State police said they saw a motorcyclist weaving through traffic, tailgating and passing vehicles unsafely. The driver got onto Interstate 84 West and continued onto I-384, where he was clocked driving over 100 miles per hour.

A trooper activated his lights and sirens to pull the motorcycle over, but they kept on going. The driver sped up and was going more than 130 mph at one point, according to police.

Police stopped their pursuit because of the dangers it could have posed to the public. Investigators were eventually able to determine who the driver was and where he lived.

Authorities arrested the motorcyclist at his home on Wednesday. He faces charges including engaging police in a pursuit, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and more. He is set to appear in court next month.