Motorcyclist is in critical condition after crash in New Haven

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in New Haven on Wednesday afternoon.

The police department said they responded to the area of Forbes Avenue and Kendall Street just before 4 p.m.

Responding officers found a motorcyclist, who is in their 40s, unresponsive with injuries. They were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the second vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and are investigating. Detectives are reviewing video footage of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 866-888-8477.