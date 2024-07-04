Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 25 South in Trumbull

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Route 25 South in Trumbull late Wednesday night.

State police said 43-year-old Abraham Martinez, of Naugatuck, was driving a motorcycle near exit 6 around 10:20 p.m. when a vehicle hit him from behind.

After the collision, Martinez was separated from his motorcycle.

Emergency crews administered CPR to Martinez at the scene. He was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is investigating the collision. Anyone with information should contact Troop G at (203) 696-2500 or Trooper Morales #1369 via email at luis.morales@ct.gov.