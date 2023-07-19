Canterbury

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Canterbury crash

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A motorcyclist has serious injuries after an accident in Canterbury Wednesday night.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to the area of Butts Bridge Road for a reported motorcycle crash.

Troopers said serious injuries were reported. No additional information was immediately available.

Canterbury
