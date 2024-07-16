Motorcyclist seriously injured in Watertown crash

A motorcyclist has serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Watertown on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Litchfield Road and Killorin Road for a report of a crash around 1:20 p.m.

Investigators said a 58-year-old man from Naugatuck was driving a motorcycle southbound on Litchfield Road when he hit a BMW sedan that was crossing Litchfield Road.

The motorcyclist suffered a serious head injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the BMW, identified as a 30-year-old woman from Watertown, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.