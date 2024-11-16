Motorcyclists participate in toy drive with Bristol Police Department

Motorcycle riders from across New England rode to support local kids and the Bristol Police Department with a toy drive on Saturday.

Twenty five riders rode into Bristol to deliver toys as part of their third annual toy drive. The ride was led by the Connecticut Chapter of Women in the Wind.

The ride began in Branford and ended in front of the Bristol Police Department.

Sponsors included Trantolo and Tranolo Law Firm, Yankee and Freedom Road Harley Davidson Dealers and the Bristol Police Department.

"It’s just our way of showing the police officers and the City of Bristol that we care," said Rebecca Littmann, of the Women in the Wind – CT Chapter.

"In Bristol, we love our community, it’s well known we like to give back when we can. Toy drives like this show we care and want to help those in need during these time," said Bristol police officer Mark Kichar.

The ride was the beginning of the Bristol Police toy drive. The department is welcoming drop offs at the police station to get ready for their holiday gift giving.