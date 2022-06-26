Multiple State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity

Multiple state parks have closed after reaching capacity on Sunday.

The following parks have full parking lots and are now closed:

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest)

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Any of the parks that have closed on Sunday are expected to reopen on Monday.