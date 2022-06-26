state parks

Multiple State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity

Multiple state parks have closed after reaching capacity on Sunday.

The following parks have full parking lots and are now closed:

  • Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
  • Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
  • Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
  • Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
  • Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
  • Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest)
  • Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
  • Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Any of the parks that have closed on Sunday are expected to reopen on Monday.

