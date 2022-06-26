Multiple State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity

Multiple state parks have closed after reaching capacity on Sunday.
The following parks have full parking lots and are now closed:
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest)
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
Any of the parks that have closed on Sunday are expected to reopen on Monday.