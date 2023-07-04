Multiple state parks close after reaching capacity on July 4th

Multiple state parks are now closed to new visitors after reaching capacity on July 4th.

The parking lots at the following parks are full:

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest)

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Any state parks that close on Tuesday are expected to reopen to new visitors on Wednesday.