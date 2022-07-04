Multiple State Parks Close to New Visitors After Reaching Capacity

Multiple state parks in Connecticut have closed to new visitors after reaching capacity on the Fourth of July.
The following state parks are now closed:
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
The Fourth of July will feature sunny skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s across the state.
Any parks that close on Monday are expected to reopen to new visitors on Tuesday.