Mystic Pizza Granted First Permit to Use State-Owned Space For Outdoor Dining

The Connecticut Department of Transportation approved a permit that will allow Mystic Pizza to use a state highway right-of-way to add outdoor dining to comply with phase 1 reopening requirements.

The permit will allow Mystic Pizza, located on West Main Street, to add tables in the front of the building near the doorways and on the sidewalk.

Phase 1 of reopening began on May 20 and allows restaurants, which previously were required to utilize take-out and delivery services only, to expand their operations to outdoor dining while also following a series of rules.

Mystic Pizza is the first restaurant to be issued a permit of its kind in the state, according to Lamont.

Lamont signed an executive order (Executive Order No. 7MM) last week that initiated an expedited process to allow restaurants, retailers and other small businesses to use sidewalks or other areas considered a part of the state's right-of-way.

“This is going to require some creative modifications that we’ve never had to do before, but working together we can find solutions to many of these obstacles,” Lamont said.

“With Governor Lamont’s leadership, the Connecticut Department of Transportation is ready, willing and able to partner with local businesses, municipalities, and the Federal Highway Administration to safely move our economy forward, while we continue to keep our sidewalks and roadways safe across Connecticut," Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti said.

The executive order also creates an expedited process for municipal governments to make similar adjustments on their end, according to Lamont.