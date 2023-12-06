National Vigil held in advance of Sandy Hook anniversary

Heartbreaking stories of survival and loss were shared as people gathered for the National Vigil to honor all victims and survivors of gun violence in Washington D.C.

“My name is Kristen Song. My son Ethan was killed with an unsecured gun. And I am fighting to pass Ethan’s Law,” Song said.

It comes just about a week before the anniversary of the mass shooting in Newtown.

“We have come together for the 11th time since the Sandy Hook tragedy to continue to shine a light on the devastating impact of gun violence in our nation,” Po Murray from Newtown Action Alliance said.

Since that horrific day in 2012, the Newtown Action Alliance said more than one million Americans have been shot. Nearly half a million have been killed.

“We can’t rest until there is a dramatic decline in gun deaths and injuries. Our nation was safer a decade ago when the Sandy Hook shooting occurred,” Murray said.

Among those who took part were families affected by gun violence from around the country, lawmakers and the second gentleman. Many had ties to Connecticut.

“Pure evil armed with an AR-15 walked into my classroom and stood directly next to me. Seconds later, one by one, my friends started falling,” Emma Ehrens, of Sandy Hook, said.

Ehrens – now 17 years-old – said the gunfire at Sandy Hook Elementary on Dec. 14, 2012 forever changed her life.

I want to live in a nation that values children more than guns. -Emma Ehrens

Vigil organizers say there has been progress when it comes to preventing gun violence. But they say more action is needed.