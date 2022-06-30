Naugatuck Board of Ed Member Resigns Following Alleged Inappropriate Social Media Posts

Former Naugatuck Board of education member Aaron McCool is taking heat for past social media posts.

He resigned Wednesday night following constant pressure from colleagues and people from the Naugatuck community.

“Even though it’s years ago, it’s deplorable to even post something like that," DeWygee Williams, chair of the Naugatuck DEI Committee, said.

Parents and other Board of Education members said the posts, that have since been deleted, show several inappropriate photos.

One photo shows a young girl dressed in a cheerleaders outfit bound, with duct tape over her mouth. Several other photos show young girls labeled Jailbait.

“The community is not comfortable with this man having access to our children," Williams said.

McCool’s attorney sent this letter on his behalf, reading in part:

“Mr. McCool’s mission has always been to zealously represent his constituency…with his constituency in mind, Mr. McCool has made the difficult decision to resign his position with the Naugatuck Board of Education."

Parents like Jessica Noble doubled down saying the community was protecting their kids. She was the one who came across the photos.

“The reason I was looking for him I don’t want to share that, without sharing them with him first," Noble said.

“These posts are not representative of Naugatuck and the values that we stand for," Board of Ed Chair Jeff Litke said.

His vice chair Marilyn Lynch O’Donnell adding, “I agree with the chair, Jeff Litke, that this doesn’t belong in our schools and near our children.”

Naugatuck’s Republican and Democrat Committees also weighed in on the news—both releasing statements asking appropriate action be taken.

Last Thursday, McCool sent us a statement admitting to the posts, calling them "distasteful and inappropriate," adding they do not reflect the person he is today.

He also mentioned Litke blackmailing him, so he would not be resigning. Those allegations have been denied.

We tried reaching out to McCool following his resignation. It appears he is no longer accepting responses on his social media pages.