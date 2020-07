The Naugatuck fireworks display ended early following a significant malfunction, according to police.

Fire officials and investigators have determined that the remaining fireworks have to be discharged in order to be safely disposed of, police said.

Police said the detonation was expected to occur around 12:00 a.m. on Friday.

Due to a significant malfunction with the Naugatuck Fireworks Display the event will be concluding early. The cause remains under investigation. There were no injuries.#naugatuck #naugy #fireworks #naugyfireworks #4thofJuly2020 — Naugatuck PD (@Naugy_PD) July 3, 2020

Police say the cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.