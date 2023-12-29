Naugatuck police offer reward for leads in June robbery and assault

The search is on for a robber who attacked a Naugatuck man in his 80s. It happened in June, but the victim, Jack Hutt, is still recovering and now police are hoping the public can help track down the suspect.

“I’m in a constant state of exhaustion a lot of times,” Hutt said.

He is still feeling effects of being attacked during a robbery at his Naugatuck home in June. The deep bruises on his head still visible.

“They started to punch me, right in the side of the face. One punch after another,” he said.

Hutt says the robber took $900 from him. He was eventually able to reach neighbors to call police. The experience didn’t leave him completely shaken though.

“I still like to have a rematch with that son of a gun, but that’s not reality,” he said.

More than six months later, Naugatuck police are asking for help finding the attacker. They’re offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“It will be an opportunity to make a couple bucks, but you’re doing it in the right way. You’re taking somebody off the streets,” Hutt said.

Hutt has stepped up security at home to handle any future break-ins.

“I’ve rigged up a couple of things that will give me a warning,” he said.

If police are able to make an arrest, Hutt has this message to the person responsible.

“If you’re looking for forgiveness, I’ll just give it to you. I can give you forgiveness in a heartbeat, if you go on to a better life,” Hutt said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact either Water-Oak Crime Stoppers at (860) 945-9940 or the Naugatuck Police Confidential Tip Line at (203) 720-1010.