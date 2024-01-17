Navy vet tries adaptive skiing for first time

"I wasn't used to it. It was a challenge. Plus, where I'm from, that's all they did," Navy Vet Erwin Williams said.

Though originally from Vermont, Williams had never skied before. But on Wednesday, he and a group of veterans from Rocky Hill geared up and gave it a try.

With the help of instructors and a program called Leap of Faith Adaptive Skiers, Williams did just that - took a leap of faith at Mount Southington Ski Area in the Plantsville section of Southington.

"It's a confidence builder, it's fun. It's physical activity, which they wouldn't do otherwise," Program Director Joel Zeisler said.

Zeisler said it all began in 1992 when a blind Vietnam veteran asked him for water skiing lessons. Zeisler, a former waterski champion, agreed.

Not only did the vet learn to water ski independently, but he also went on to become a world champion.

After a couple years, the LOF program expanded to include adaptive snow skiing for children and adults with disabilities, as well as veterans.

On Wednesday, participants had the option of sit skiing or standing. Williams went sit skiing and said he had a blast.

"He was scared at first," longtime ski instructor and LOF volunteer David Bonney said.

But Bonney helped Willams overcome his fears - one of which was getting on the chair lift.

"There is nothing more satisfying than helping others have a great time. We take them out, and they can't believe how much fun they have," Bonney said.

Williams did say he'd love to hit the slopes again.

"I enjoyed it. I wouldn't mind doing it again. a lot of nice people here," Williams said.