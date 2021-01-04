New Britain Bees to Stay in New Britain for at Least 5 Years

The New Britain Bees will continue to play in New Britain for at least the next five years.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said the minor league baseball team has extended its lease with the city to play at Beehive Stadium for five more years.

“The City is glad to have the Bees here as they continue to bring family fun and the love of baseball to our community,” Stewart said in a statement.

The New Britain Bees came to the city after the New Britain Rock Cats left New Britain for Hartford and became the Hartford Yard Goats.

“We’re very pleased to know we will be able to continue to provide our brand of affordable family entertainment at New Britain Stadium for the foreseeable future,” Brad Smith, general manager for the New Britain Bees, said in a statement. “We’d like to thank Mayor Stewart and all of the people with the City of New Britain for their outstanding leadership and professionalism. We look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come.”