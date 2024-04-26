Increased police presence at North Haven High School after possible gun brought on campus

Police have an increased presence at North Haven High School Friday after a gun was brought onto the campus on Thursday.

Friday morning, the school resource officer learned about an incident that occurred after school on Thursday.

According to police, a student from another school displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

Police have begun and investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators say it appears this is an isolated incident between people who know each other and was not a generalized threat against the school, students, or staff.

Police are increasing their presence out of an abundance of caution, they said.