north haven

Increased police presence at North Haven High School after possible gun brought on campus

NBC Connecticut

Police have an increased presence at North Haven High School Friday after a gun was brought onto the campus on Thursday.

Friday morning, the school resource officer learned about an incident that occurred after school on Thursday.

According to police, a student from another school displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

Police have begun and investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators say it appears this is an isolated incident between people who know each other and was not a generalized threat against the school, students, or staff.

Police are increasing their presence out of an abundance of caution, they said.

Local

Waterbury 43 mins ago

Police investigating after body pulled from river in Waterbury

Deep River 55 mins ago

Police arrest suspects in vandalism of Valley Regional High School

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

north haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us