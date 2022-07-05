New Haven Board of Alders Appoints New Chief of Police

The New Haven Board of Alders has voted unanimously to appoint the city's next police chief.

Acting Chief Karl Jacobson will continue on as the police department's chief of police.

In a statement, Mayor Justin Elicker said he's confident Jacobson is the right person to lead the department.

"Karl Jacobson and I share a similar vision for the New Haven Police Department: one that utilizes community-based policing, one of deep respect and partnership with the community, and one of a holistic approach to public safety that moves beyond a policing-only paradigm. While we’ve made notable progress on all these fronts, we also know we have much more work to do – especially in light of recent events – and I am confident that Karl Jacobson is the leader to help us get there," Elicker said.

Elicker went on to say that Jacobson is deeply respected and supported by both the New Haven community and the police department.

Jacobson has served the City of New Haven for the last 15 years.

"I am confident that, building on that trust, Karl Jacobson will be able to provide the police department with the long-term leadership that both our residents and officers need and deserve," Elicker said.

