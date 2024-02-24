Fight leads to shooting in New Haven, 1 injured

A fight led to a shooting in New Haven early Saturday morning and one person was injured.

Officers received reports of a fight and possible gunshot on Crown Street and College Street around 1:20 a.m.

ShotSpotter was reportedly not activated in the area, but officers said there were additional calls about someone shot.

In the area, police said they found a 21-year-old male from New York who had been shot. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.