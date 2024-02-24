new haven

Fight leads to shooting in New Haven, 1 injured

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A fight led to a shooting in New Haven early Saturday morning and one person was injured.

Officers received reports of a fight and possible gunshot on Crown Street and College Street around 1:20 a.m.

ShotSpotter was reportedly not activated in the area, but officers said there were additional calls about someone shot.

In the area, police said they found a 21-year-old male from New York who had been shot. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us