New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker Runs for Re-Election

Current New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced Monday that he's running for re-election.

During the announcement, Elicker highlighted his administration's work to improve access to affordable housing and their efforts to open more youth and community centers.

"I can't express how excited I am to run for another term. If you look at what's going on around the city, and it's just remarkable how much progress we are making here in New Haven," Elicker said.

"We've got more work to do. But I'm excited to do it with so many residents and partners in the city," he continued.

The mayor also touched on the economic challenges the city faced during the pandemic. He says that despite the hardships, more than 160 small businesses were still able to open in New Haven.