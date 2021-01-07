Assistant Chief Renee Dominguez to Become Acting Police Chief of New Haven

New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes is retiring from his post this spring and the mayor said he will today announce that he has chosen Assistant Chief Renee Dominguez to be the acting chief of the police department.

Dominguez has been responsible for the patrol division.

Reyes’s term was scheduled to end in January 2022 and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said during a meeting with police this morning will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to announce that he will appoint Dominguez to fill out the rest of the term.

“Over the past year, I have worked closely with Chief Reyes and gotten to know him well. The Chief has provided consistent and guiding leadership to our Police Department through one of the most challenging years in recent history. New Haven has been fortunate to benefit from his integrity, strength of character, compassion for the community, and work ethic. I am grateful that the Chief has given us advanced notice to ensure a smooth transition. I wish the Chief all the best in his future endeavors,” Elicker said in a statement.

Reyes has served the city for 21 years in the department and has been the department's chief for the past two years.

“New Haven is my home. I was born and raised here and served our community for twenty-one years. I am honored and grateful to have started here as an Officer and to rise up the ranks to Chief of Police. This fleeting moment—these twenty-one years—has been such a journey for me. I want you all to know that I’m still here, I still love this City, and I look forward to seeing you all in my civilian attire,” said Chief Reyes in a statement. “I am forever indebted to the residents of the City of New Haven, my coworkers, those lives that I have touched, and all those who have touched me over the past two decades. I will continue to be a resident here and spend more time with my family, who have been with me through thick and thin. This job is taxing on the mind, body, and spirit, and I salute all my fellow officers on their tireless work. I will miss you all greatly,” he concluded.

Reyes has been appointed chief of the Department of Public Safety at Quinnipiac University, where he will be responsible for safety policies and procedures on the university’s three campuses and serving as a liaison with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

“I am excited to welcome Tony to the Quinnipiac community,” Tom Ellett, Quinnipaic’s chief experience officer, said in a statement. “Tony has extensive experience at every level of public safety and community service that will position him for success as chief in a university setting. Tony's commitment to excellence, fairness, equity, and inclusion in leading the Department of Public Safety aligns well with the university’s values. I look forward to partnering with him and the important role he and his department play in assuring a safe, welcoming and caring environment for our students.”

“I am excited to join the Quinnipiac University family to partner with all stakeholders in providing a safe and welcoming environment for the entire university community, and to be a part of the educational mission of the university,” Reyes said in a statement.

Elicker will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. at the police station.