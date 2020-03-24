New Haven Mayor to Give Update on Coronavirus Efforts

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will hold a briefing on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19.

Elicker, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston and New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond will be hosting virtual press availability and it starts at 3:30 p.m.

There are 415 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut and there have been 10 deaths.

There have been eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Haven, according to the statistics provided by the state.