New Haven participates in state's Digital Equity Pilot program to bridge connectivity gap

To kick off Digital Inclusion Week, the director of the Connecticut State Library announced the seven library locations that will be participating in the Digital Equity Pilot Program.

The program will provide 3-4 navigators who will be shared among participating libraries including the Bridgeport Public Library, Derby Neck Public Library, Hamden Public Library, Howard Whittemore Memorial Library in Naugatuck, New Haven Free Public Library, West Haven Public Library, and the Woodbridge Town Library.

“The whole process is basically hiring navigators, training them and creating a system where people can go into the library and sign up for a navigation appointment,” said Dawn La Valle, director of the Connecticut State Library.

Navigators can assist with teaching residents how to use their own devices, and can also teach digital and technology skills.

“We’ve seen people get jobs, we’ve seen people connect with family in Africa, we’ve seen people connect with doctors,” said Melissa Canham-Clyne.

The idea for the pilot program started at the Hamden Library, when the library director said she noticed the demand for technology education and equal access during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Digital navigation and connection is key to everything, and a public library is a second responder,” Melissa Canham-Clyne said.

La Valle added it was thanks to the pilot program's success at the Hamden library that they were able to expand the program by applying for a $250,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

“As the state is developing through the Digital Equity Act, broadband access and more connectivity, people need to know how to get connected. They need to know how to get on the computer, they need to know how to develop an email address, they need to be able to navigate their way through websites,” said La Valle.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker applauded the Digital Navigator Program as it will provide much-needed assistance to New Haven residents.

“This is not only a way to really improve services for so many residents but it's also a way to give people access to information and support and resources that they otherwise would not have had,” Mayor Elicker said.

The Digital Equity Pilot Program is scheduled to run through May of 2025.

On Oct. 10th at 11:30 a.m. at the Ives Main Library in New Haven there will be an introduction to the Digital Navigator Program for residents, followed by a cyber safety workshop at 12:30 p.m.