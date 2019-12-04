New Haven Police Investigating Homicide

Police are investigating a homicide after finding a 54-year-old man dead at a housing complex in New Haven Tuesday night.

Police responded to Crawford Manor, a housing complex for senior citizens and people with disabilities, at 90 Park St. at 7:11 p.m. after receiving reports that a man was unresponsive.

Firefighters responded and pronounced the man, a New Haven resident, dead, according to police.

The Homicide Unit and the Bureau of Identification responded.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

