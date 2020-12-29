New Haven Police Investigate Three Shootings

New Haven police are investigating three separate shootings in the city Tuesday.

The first happened between Washington Avenue between West Street and King Place around 1:30 p.m. The victim, a 24-year-old New Haven man, was shot in the hip. He is in stable condition.

The second happened just after 6 p.m. on Augustine Street in the West Rock area. That victim is also in stable condition.

The third happened around 6:30 p.m. on Congress Avenue between White and Redfield streets. The victim was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

It is not clear if any of the shootings are related. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.